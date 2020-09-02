N.C.’s Phase 2.5 allows for outdoor visitation at nursing homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Friday at 5 p.m., families in North Carolina can visit their loved ones who live in nursing homes for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Governor Roy Cooper eased visitor restrictions on nursing homes when he announced Phase 2.5 of reopening on Tuesday.
For some families, this will be the first time they get to see their loved ones face-to-face in nearly 6 months.
Governor Cooper’s executive order that eases visitor restrictions in nursing homes still comes with limitations. For example, if a facility has an active outbreak, visitation is prohibited until 28 days have passed with no new cases arising.
The visitations must happen in a designated area outside. A staff member must be present at all times. The resident and visitors must remain six feet apart, and both parties must be wearing masks, including children. Each resident may only have two visitors at one time.
Residents and visitors should expect to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, which may include a temperature check and questionnaire.
According to the order, a facility may restrict visitation further depending on the state of viral transmission at that time. The facility can also limit the length of visits, the number of visits, and when those visits occur.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.