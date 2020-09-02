Mint Museum to welcome public back with free weekend and celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Mint Museum plans to welcome the public back with a free weekend and celebration at both museum locations the weekend of Sept. 25-27.
The announcement comes in light of Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to allow museums to re-open at 50 percent capacity in Phase 2.5.
Museum staff says a strategic planning team has been working for months on re-opening plans and precautions, and the museum is excited to re-open its doors and share a host of exciting new exhibitions and installations.
“This is the great news we’ve been waiting for over the last five and a half months,” says Mint President and CEO Todd A. Herman, PhD. “We appreciate the governor’s recognizing the special place museums hold in the community.”
To create a safe environment for staff and guests, officials say all visitors will be required to wear masks, and we have implemented safety protocols that align with CDC directives.
There will be timed-ticketing to ensure we stay within the occupancy guidelines, and we have social-distancing signage in place to guide guest through the galleries.
More detailed information about these procedures will come soon, and will be posted on the museum’s website.
