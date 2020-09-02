MECK Pre-K returns for in-person learning on a staggered schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In order to be back learning in-person, MECK Pre-K is following strict daily health screenings for students and staff.
They constantly clean the classrooms.
“Washing your hands a little bit more,” says teacher Gillian Britt.
MECK Pre-K also cut class sizes in half. A class of usually 18 students is now at maximum, eight kids.
Since teachers are wearing masks, they’re finding different ways to communicate and express emotions to students.
“A lot of fist bumps and elbow bumps,” says Chiana Ramirez. “Because the only expression they really see is through our eyes.”
But despite the physical changes, teachers say they feel some things are just better learning in-person.
“If they were at home and doing it virtually, its not the same experience,” says Ramirez.
