Man in critical condition, another injured in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting has left one man in critical condition and another injured in Hickory.
On Tuesday, Sept. 2, deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on 28th Street NE off of Kool Park Road.
When deputies arrived, they learned that a man suffered a gunshot to his chest. This man was located by deputies at the intersection of Kool Park Road and 29th Street NE adjacent to a vehicle which had been used to take him in hopes of seeking medical attention.
This man was ultimately taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
A second man was also injured during this incident. Investigators are still trying to ascertain the nature of those injuries. This person was treated and then released from Catawba Valley Medical Center.
As of now, no charges have been filed relating to this incident, which remains under investigation.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation into this incident. Areas of 28th St NE were identified as crime scenes. Investigators also conducted a canvass of the of that area and are continuing to interview persons involved in this incident.
