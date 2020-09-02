A man from Concord and a man from Landis are among 19 charged with voter fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Concord and a man from Landis are among nineteen individuals charged with voter fraud and, in some instances, related offenses, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin for the Middle District of North Carolina.
According to a press release, the court charging documents indicate that each defendant voted in a federal election in 2016. One defendant also voted in 2018. Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections.
On August 31, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted seven individuals as follows:
Charged with violations of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 611(a) (voting by non-citizen), 911 (claim of U.S. citizenship by non-citizen), and 1015(f) (false statement in a voter registration application):
Francisco Antonio-Aguirre, age 64, of Dobson, NC, Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, age 57, of Raeford, NC, Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes, age 65, of Winston-Salem, NC, Dave Delano Virgil, age 57, of Winston-Salem, NC, and Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, 70, of Pelham, NC.
Charged with violations of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 611(a) (voting by non-citizen), 1425(a) (procure naturalization contrary to law), 1546(a) (false statement in an immigration document), 1015(a) (false statement in naturalization proceeding), and 1001(a)(2) (false statement to federal agent):
Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi, age 31, of Greensboro, NC.
Charged with violations of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 611(a) (voting by non-citizen), 911 (claim of U.S. citizenship by non-citizen), 1015(f) (false statement in a voter registration application), 1425(a) (procure naturalization contrary to law), 1546(a) (false statement in an immigration document), and 1015(a) (false statement in naturalization proceeding):
Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid, age 48, of Raeford, NC.
In addition, on August 13, 2020, twelve individuals were charged by Information with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a), a misdemeanor, which prohibits non-citizen voting in elections held to elect federal officials. They are:
Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, age 54, of Burlington, NC, Donald Christian Martyn, age 44, of Durham, NC, Chaim Pinto, age 68, of Raeford, NC, John Andrew Rapsky, age 54, of Chapel Hill, NC, Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, age 58, of Durham, NC, Shuqin Yin, age 54, of Landis, NC, Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings, age 56, of McLeansville, NC, Henry Alberto Araya-Vega, age 52, of Winston-Salem, NC, Rufina Concho-Locklear, age 82, of Greensboro, NC, Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize, age 73, of Greensboro, NC, Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava, age 51, of Linwood, NC, and Manuel Efrain Valladares, age 48, of Concord, NC.
The charged offenses carry the following penalties upon conviction:
o Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a) -- a maximum term of one year imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $100,000.00, or both.
o Title 18, United States Code, Section 911 -- a maximum term of three years imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000.00, or both.
o Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001(a)(2) -- a maximum term of five years imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000.00, or both.
o Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1015(a), (f) -- a maximum term of five years imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000.00, or both.
o Title 18, United States Code, Section 1425(a) -- a maximum term of ten years imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000.00, or both.
o Title 18, United States Code, Section 1546(a) -- a maximum term of ten years imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000.00, or both.
Charging instruments such as Indictments and Informations merely allege that crimes have been committed. Each defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
These matters were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.
