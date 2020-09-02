Late-season scorching heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following yet another round of heavy overnight downpours, there’ll be a little fog and low cloudiness around this morning, but it will quickly burn off allowing for a lot of sunshine!
Low rain chances today, and it will be tropically humid, but with afternoon readings topping out in the low to middle 90s. On top of that, the heat index will be over 100° for all neighborhoods along and south/east of I-85.
Hot temperatures – more like early August than early September – will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with highs holding in the low to middle 90s, with heat indices over 100°.
Rain chances will remain very low, though perhaps the best chance for a thundershower may come late on Friday as a weak cool front closes in on the region.
That cold front will move through the region late Friday into early Saturday, knocking high temperatures back into the more seasonal middle 80s for Labor Day Weekend.
An isolated thundershower can’t be ruled out over the holiday weekend, but there will likely be many more rain-free hours than rain, so outdoor plans look to have a green light. In fact, there is some indication that the humidity level may actually take a tumble over the weekend which would be a nice bonus!
In the tropics, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Nana in the western Caribbean Sea that is forecast to become a hurricane later today before drifting west through Central America over the next few days. No systems appear to be a threat to the U.S. in the short term, so if you have beach plans, you should be OK.
Stay safe and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.