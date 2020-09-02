Grandson accused of fatally stabbing grandfather during argument in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A stabbing in Gastonia left a grandfather dead Wednesday morning and his grandson in custody, police say.
The deadly stabbing happened around 8:52 a.m. off Log Cabin Drive off of Fair Oaks Drive. Police say there was an argument, and that led to the stabbing of 67-year-old Darrell Boyce Phillips. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s grandson, 29-year-old Christopher Michael Phillips, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
There is no word on what may have led to the alleged argument between the two.
Police say they are not searching for any other potential subjects.
No further information was released.
