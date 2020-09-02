Gatlinburg SkyTrail to open this fall at SkyLift Park

Gatlinburg SkyTrail to open this fall at SkyLift Park
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park's SkyTrail (Source: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park | Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 2, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated September 2 at 1:33 PM

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WBTV) - Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be opening its SkyTrail to the public this fall.

The park announced the upcoming opening of the trail, which will “connect both sides of the SkyBridge and give everyone an opportunity to get more out of their scenic Smoky Mountain experience,” on Tuesday.

Along with the news of the SkyTrail’s progress, park officials teased to “even BIGGER and better additions to the trail” that would be announced next week.

🌲 Gatlinburg SkyTrail Update 🌲 The elevated boardwalk located on the East side of the SkyTrail is coming along nicely!...

Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.