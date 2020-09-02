Gastonia Red Cross volunteer heads to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Laura relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is not hard to spot Gastonia resident Annie Bynum walking through the concourse at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when she’s preparing to leave for a humanitarian aid assignment. Bynum strolled through the airport Wednesday wearing her bright Red Cross vest with a patriotic bandana wrapped around her head.
Bynum was preparing to fly to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She will be assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. The volunteer took time to speak with WBTV before boarding her flight.
“Red Cross is a good agency to join because it is something that we do to help others, and anytime we’re doing something to help someone else, it is a good feeling,” said Bynum.
She is one of 40 Red Cross volunteers from the Charlotte area who will be lending a helping hand in the Gulf.
“What we see on TV is one thing, but once you see this in person or just there, the devastation and the folks just wandering around in a daze, your heart go out to these folks,” said Bynum.
While responding to the aftermath of a serious storm may seem like a daunting task to some, its routine for Bynum. She’s volunteered with the humanitarian aid organization for 22 years.
“I’ve gotten basically accustomed to going and I basically know what I’m going to do once I get there, because I’ve done it so many times,” said the Red Cross volunteer.
She said her specific role in Louisiana will involve collecting items for the relief operations. She said she’ll help gather supplies and goods for mass feeding.
“That’s what it’s all about – doing something to make others feel a little better. We can’t give them everything they need, but we can give them some of the things they need,” said Bynum.
She said she plans on being in the Gulf for two to three weeks.
