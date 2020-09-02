Flooding from overnight storms closes Brookshire Freeway ramp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight rain caused flooding along Charlotte roadways, leading to closures Wednesday morning.
The inbound Brookshire Freeway ramp to Beatties Ford Road was blocked due to rising flood waters. A portion of N Tryon Street also had flooding, and vehicles were seen driving through the waters Wednesday morning.
Following the heavy overnight downpours, there’ll be a little fog and low cloudiness around this morning, but it will quickly burn off and sunshine will return.
Today’s rain chances are low, meteorologist Al Conklin says.
