Federal moratorium to stop evictions goes into effect Friday, here’s what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Friday, you cannot be evicted just for not having enough money for rent, if you’re struggling because of the pandemic.
White House officials are trying to bring relief to those who have lost jobs.
There is work you must do to be protected under this new order. You must fill out an affidavit and give it to your landlord and get their signature to be protected from eviction.
The federal moratorium is one way the Trump administration is trying to help families who are struggling during this pandemic.
It’s been pushed to go into effect by officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC is fearful COVID-19 will spread in shelters and other community spaces if there’s overcrowding and doesn’t want people getting kicked out of their homes because they cannot afford to pay rent.
“I was floored by it. I’ll say that. I’ll be completely honest about that. I’ve been representing tenants for about 8 years now and that’s been my whole legal career, and it came as a surprise to me,” said Isaac Sturgill.
Sturgill is an attorney with Legal Aid of North Carolina, a group that works to help people who have cases with eviction courts.
He says filling out an affidavit to be protected under this order means you are swearing that your income is less than $99,000 a year, you can’t pay rent because of job loss or extraordinary out of pocket medical expenses, you would be homeless if evicted and that you will still pay as much of the rent as you can.
This comes as nationwide protests were held to protect renters. At the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Tuesday, drivers circled the building in their cars demanding rent and mortgage payments be put on hold because of the pandemic and the fact that so many are struggling.
“People are out of work. People are unable to pay their rent. People are unable to pay their mortgage. It’s not to any fault of their own,” said one of the protestors.
The order will last until the end of the year and does not apply to anyone living in hotels, motels, or a guest house.
At the end of the order, you will have to eventually pay any remaining rent balance. So, there is a possibility that we could see a lot of evictions at the beginning of next year.
A copy of an affidavit that can be used will be posted by the CDC soon.
