Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College in demand as political analyst

Somehow, he works it all into his schedule. You often hear him as political analyst or host on Charlotte Talks, the 9 a.m. weekday show on WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR news source. He was tapped as the station’s political expert for the 2016 election. He has co-authored chapters for the books The New Politics of the Old South and The Future Ain’t What It Used to Be: The 2016 Presidential Election in the South, as well as contributed to seven other books in his field, moderated state candidates’ forums, served as chair and discussant at conferences, and also provided political analysis for WBTV and other local media outlets.