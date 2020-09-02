Do Not Plant: Gaston County officials warn against planting unsolicited seeds sent in the mail

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say if you have received an unsolicited packet of seeds from China, do not plant them.
In recent weeks, people in Gaston County and across the country have received seed packets in the mail that they never ordered, and officials are concerned that the seeds contain invasive species.
Gaston County residents that have received these seed packets are asked to contact the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) immediately to file a report so that NCDA&CS personnel can retrieve the packets.
To file a report, residents can call the NCDA&CS at 1-800-206-9333 or go online to https://apps.ncagr.gov/AgRSysPortal/SeedReports/UnsolicitedSeed.
Once the NCDA&CS has been notified, the seed packets should be dropped off at a local county NC Cooperative Extension Center.
Gaston County NC Cooperative Extension is located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas, NC. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Extension office is open to the public by appointment only.
Please call ahead at 704-922-2119 or 704-922-2130 before bringing any seeds.
