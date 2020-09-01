Widely scattered thundershowers return before midweek heat surge kicks off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widely-scattered showers and thundershowers are in the forecast for the second-half of this Tuesday.
While wet weather will make a pass through several neighborhoods for bit, most communities will see partly sunny skies with highs slightly above average in the mid to upper 80s during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Overnight temperatures will slide in to the lower 70s before making a drastic turnaround Wednesday afternoon.
Hotter temperatures – more like early August than early September - are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday, with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s, with heat indices near 100°. Rain chances will remain very low, though perhaps the best chance for a thundershower may come late on Friday as a weak cool front closes in on the region.
That cold front will move through the region late Friday into early Saturday, knocking high temperatures back into the 80s for Labor Day Weekend.
An isolated thundershower can’t be ruled out over the holiday weekend, but there will likely be many more rain-free hours than rain, so outdoor plans look to have a green light. In fact, there is some indication that the humidity level may actually take a tumble over the weekend which would be a nice bonus!
In the tropics, we are monitoring a weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that could become a tropical depression or even a tropical storm later this week as it drifts west toward Central America.
No systems appear to be a threat to the U.S. in the short term, so if you have beach plans you should be OK.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
