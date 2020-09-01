UNCC off-campus student coronavirus cluster identified and recovered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight UNC Charlotte students who tested positive for COVID-19 have isolated and recovered, university officials say.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department confirmed the off-campus cluster that apparently involved eight students living together in two private residences.
“These students isolated appropriately and have since recovered,” UNCC officials tweeted Tuesday.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location.
“The University is committed to notifying the UNC Charlotte community of known clusters involving employees and students, even when located off campus,” university officials say.
Anyone in the UNC Charlotte community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to immediately contact their medical provder of the Student Health Center.
“While UNC Charlotte has not yet started classes for the fall semester, the University is providing notice of this COVID-19 cluster in order to raise campus and community awareness,” the university posted.
