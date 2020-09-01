Shoplifters being sought after hundreds of dollars in merchandise stolen from Clover Walmart

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - More than $650 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Walmart in the Clover area over the past several days and deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the shoplifters.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says a woman entered the Clover Walmart off Highway 274 around 9:15 p.m. Thursday and stuffed $250 worth of cosmetics into a backpack before leaving the store. She got into a dark-colored BMW with a man and the pair drove off.
Three days later, on Sunday, deputies say two people went into the same Clover Walmart placed 70 items in their cart, scanned the items and left without paying. The total amount for the items was around $458, deputies say. The incident happened around 4 p.m.
The York County Sheriff’s Office posted two “NEED TO ID” posts on Facebook. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at (803) 628-3059.
