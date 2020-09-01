Police still searching for Gastonia woman not seen in five years

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help solving a missing persons case from 2015.
Rose Maria Patterson, 43, was reported missing on Sept. 2, 2015, after her son had not been able to get in touch with her for a month.
Officials say Patterson was known to be in the area of 321 South in Gastonia, particularly near Clyde Street and Johns Lane. She also had associates throughout Gastonia as well as Dallas and Matthews.
She is 5′2″ tall and weighs 139 lbs.
Anyone who has seen Patterson or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Detective C. Mastro at 704-854-6651, or text or call tips to Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that helps to resolve a case.
