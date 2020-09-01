Omar is a new Tropical Storm off the Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center update, there is a newly named storm and it isn’t that far from the Carolina coast.
Omar has 40mph winds. The good news is that it is moving ENE at 15mph.
This storm isn’t healthy and may not even maintain tropical storm status for more than about 24 hours.
It is expected to weaken as it heads out over the Atlantic over the next few days.
Tropical Storm Nana is to the southwest of Jamaica. This storm is also moving away from the US.
Nana has 50mph sustained winds and is moving W at 18mph. This storm is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall close to Belize on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.