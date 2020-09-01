North Carolina to move to ’Safer at Home’ Phase 2.5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says the state will move to ‘Safer at Home’ Phase 2.5 on Friday, allowing gyms and several other establishments to reopen.
Gov. Cooper cited stable coronavirus numbers as the reason the state will move into Phase 2.5 beginning this Friday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Phase 2.5 is effective until Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.
Mass gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Gyms and indoor exercise facilities, such as yoga studios, martial arts, and rock climbing, as well as skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor basketball, volleyball etc., may open at 30 percent capacity.
Bowling alleys and skating rinks are considered fitness facilities. They may open under the same capacity limits and rules as fitness facilities.
Playgrounds may open. but the age requirement for mask wearing will include children down to age 5.
Museums and aquariums may open at 50 percent capacity. Movie theaters remain closed, including movie theaters that are part of museums.
In addition, NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen issued a Secretarial Order allowing for outdoor visitation at nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities.
To participate, nursing homes must meet several requirements, including, but not limited, not having a current outbreak, having a testing plan and updated written Infection Control or Preparedness plan for COVID-19, and having adequate personal protective equipment.
The Secretarial Order is effective as of Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. and remains in effect through Sept. 22, 2020.
North Carolina’s statewide curfew that bans restaurants from selling alcoholic drinks between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. has been extended until Oct. 2.
Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment facilities, amusement parks, dance halls will remain closed. Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.
Capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses like hair and nail salons will stay the same. For all of these, there will be additional safety measures required.
“Safer at Home Phase 2.5 continues our state’s dimmer switch approach to easing some restrictions,” Gov. Cooper said. “I want to be clear — we can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing. Moving to Phase 2.5 means we can safely do a few more things while still fighting the virus as vigorously as ever.”
What remains the same under Phase 2.5?
- Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, amusement parks, dance halls, and other entertainment facilities will remain closed.
- Restaurants remain subject to capacity limits and other requirements for in-person dining.
- Personal care businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, barber shops and more remain subject to capacity limits and other requirements.
- Large venues remain subject to the mass gathering limits.
- Wedding receptions and other private events remain subject to the mass gathering limits.
- Face coverings are still required in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible.
The full executive order can be found below.
Phase 2.5 requires fitness facility patrons to wear a face covering at all times when inside the establishment except for when strenuously exercising. Strenuous exercise will vary from person to person. Each individual must assess whether they are performing an exercise that requires such physical exertion that they cannot wear a mask.
Gyms must follow a number of safety protocols including but not limited to, spacing equipment six feet apart, ensuring individuals remain six feet apart during group fitness classes, and implementing various cleaning and sanitation protocols.
Indoor gyms and indoor fitness and exercise facilities may NOT serve additional patrons beyond the 30 percent capacity limit, even if the patron claims medical exception or presents a doctor’s note.
Sports tournaments and entertainment events are allowed at fitness facilities. However, the number of spectators allowed at these events is subject to mass gathering limits.
Drive-in theaters may operate subject to the requirements in the order, and movies can be shown in open outdoor spaces, provided they comply with mass gathering restrictions.
Restaurants can still serve alcoholic drinks for on-site consumption. However, the 11 p.m. curfew on sale of alcoholic drinks has been extended to Oct. 2. Bars at sporting or entertainment events must remain closed. However, restaurants at sporting and entertainment events may operate pursuant to the restrictions in Phase 2.5.
Spectators at professional and collegiate sporting events are limited to the mass gathering limits specified in Phase 2.5.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.