Neighbors concerned after stray bullets hit several homes

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in the Glendalough community of Indian Trail are hoping someone comes forward after multiple homes were hit by stray bullets in recent weeks.
One of the bullets nearly hit 14-year-old Cole Wooten. Last month, he was in his backyard playing with his dogs when something cam whizzing by his head.
“I didn’t know what it was personally at first so I just got them inside. I heard the ’whizz’ and I’m thinking this is a bullet. Heck, I shoot guns so I know what they sound like,” Wooten said.
It was a bullet - narrowly missing him. The bullet struck the bench and ricocheted into the home.
“I was angry, very angry because he literally could have been shot and it would have been completely senseless,” said his mom, Jodi Seiden.
They weren’t the only ones to have their home hit in recent weeks. Within a half-mile radius, at least three other homes have also been damaged by a stray bullet.
“It’s a shame it has forced parents to be so cautious in this quiet little area about letting your kids go outside and play in your backyard and have to have them worry about it and explain especially to little kids ‘if you hear a gun’ because that creates fear that’s not necessary,” Seiden said.
They have patched up the hole, but hope as the story gets out so does awareness about using a gun in the correct way.
“It’s just disheartening because if it would have not hit the brick, would it have through the window and hit my other three children in the house? Could it been any higher, I’m sitting upstairs in that window,” Seiden said.
What could have potentially happened, still on their mind.
“I could have lost everything I worked for. You know, just growing up and having these great parents to teach me all I know about life,” Wooten said.
The Monroe Police Department says they believe they know where the shots are coming from, it’s just a matter of getting in touch with the property owner.
Could that person face any consequences? While a firing a gun may be legal, damaging property is not. Police say they still working on that side of the case.
