Man shot in the leg during drive-by in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot in the legs in a drive-by in Charlotte Tuesday night.
The incident happened on Norwood Drive just before 10 p.m.
Police say a man told them he was walking on Norwood Drive when he was shot in the legs by the suspect.
The unknown suspect was in a vehicle when he/she shot the man, according to officers.
The man was taken by MEDIC to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD detectives are responding to try and determine the motive.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.
