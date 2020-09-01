Man shot in the leg during drive-by in Charlotte

1 person shot in Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | September 1, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 11:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man was shot in the legs in a drive-by in Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Norwood Drive just before 10 p.m.

Police say a man told them he was walking on Norwood Drive when he was shot in the legs by the suspect.

The unknown suspect was in a vehicle when he/she shot the man, according to officers.

The man was taken by MEDIC to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD detectives are responding to try and determine the motive.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.