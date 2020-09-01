Lincoln County student tests positive for coronavirus

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at Pumpkin Center Primary in Lincoln County tested positive for coronavirus, Lincoln County Schools officials said Tuesday.
School officials say the student was a “remote only” student but came in for 30 minutes to be assessed. The student was positive on Wednesday.
The sole teacher that met with the student was placed in quarantine for 14 days as precaution. The teacher has no symptoms, according to school officials, and followed all safety guidelines during the assessment of the student.
The student is believed to have contracted the virus from a parent and grandparent.
Pumpkin Center Primary is located off of King Wilkinson Road.
