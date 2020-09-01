Lightning strikes four Mooresville homes, sparks fire during Monday’s storms

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Mooresville say they responded to lightning strikes at four separate homes during Monday’s storms.
Mooresville Fire-Rescue says the first three calls came in “quick succession and only minutes apart at 5:15 a.m., 5:25 a.m., and 5:29 a.m.” from homes on Samdusky Lane, Mercyview Lane and Maple Street.
No fire or significant structural damage was reported at any of those homes.
Then, just after 10 a.m., lightning struck a home in the Waterlynn subdivision. Firefighters say this strike sparked a fire.
“Due to the concern of fire extending from one of the attached townhomes to adjacent homes, a Second Alarm was eventually requested for additional personnel,” Mooresville Fire-Rescue said. “Nearly 40 firefighters from Mooresville, Shepherds Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Mourne Volunteer Fire Department, and South Iredell Volunteer Fire Department worked for nearly an hour until the fire was controlled.”
There is no word on whether any injuries were reported and no damage estimates have been released.
