Hot and humid now but a nice Labor Day weekend!

Labor Day weekend will be pretty nice. The front will usher in a new air mass. That means highs will be in the mid 80s. That is now average, by the way. The humidity level will fall quite a bit. We have spent a lot of time with dew points in the tropical 70s but we will be in the 60s through the weekend. Rain chances will be around 20% this weekend and that will go up to 30% for Labor Day on Monday.