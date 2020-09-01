Hot and humid now but a nice Labor Day weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will continue to watch a few showers and thunderstorms through the evening today. The heat and humidity will begin to be a bigger problem than rain for the rest of the week.
Wednesday will be a hot one! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity levels will be running high so it will feel like 100+. There is only a 10% chance for thunderstorms to cool things down temporarily. We will be in the same boat on Thursday.
A cold front will move through late on Friday. Highs will still reach the 90s - but that should be the last day. The front could bring thunderstorms late in the day.
Labor Day weekend will be pretty nice. The front will usher in a new air mass. That means highs will be in the mid 80s. That is now average, by the way. The humidity level will fall quite a bit. We have spent a lot of time with dew points in the tropical 70s but we will be in the 60s through the weekend. Rain chances will be around 20% this weekend and that will go up to 30% for Labor Day on Monday.
The tropics are much less of a threat this week. Tropical Storm Nana is SW of Jamaica and will be heading west, toward the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression Fifteen is off the NC coast. Fortunately, the storm is moving away from land. Other than choppy seas, the storm should leave the Carolinas alone.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
