‘The time has come.’ Gov. McMaster announces new guidelines for nursing home visits in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/WIS) - Long-term care facilities will soon allow visitation again - with restrictions - as South Carolina continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Henry McMaster and officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the new guidelines for nursing homes long-term are facilities during a press conference on Tuesday.
Those new guidelines, officials said, will allow outdoor, socially distanced visitations at certain facilities and only if certain criteria is met.
“The last thing anyone wants to see is visitation at any facility to be suspended due to an outbreak,” McMaster said.
DHEC officials say that the safety of residents is at the center of the new plans, and that the guidelines do not mean visitation will be available for everyone at every facility.
The new criteria for a facility to offer limited outdoor visitation includes:
- The facility must ensure that every item on the checklist is met before it offers visitation.
- Screening of residents for any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection with documentation is occurring at least daily and for staff at the start of each shift.
- Facility has adequate staffing and personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Facility must provide their written plan for limited outdoor visitation to DHEC’s Healthcare Quality division.
- There have been no cases among staff and residents identified in the facility within the last 14 days.
- For a nursing home, testing must be occurring per CMS requirements before visitation may begin at the facility. Community residential care facilities (and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities who are recommended to follow these guidelines) may begin visitations before testing is in place, but testing as described in the CMS requirements for nursing homes must be occurring within 30 days from when these Guidelines for Outdoor Visitation are issued.
Triggers for temporarily suspending visitations at a facility are:
- If one or more cases are identified in residents and/or staff members, visitation must be suspended until CMS testing protocols are completed. Visitation may resume if fewer than three total cases have been identified.
- If three or more cases are identified in staff members and/or residents within a 14-day period, visitation must be suspended. Visitation may resume 14 days after the identification of the last case.
As of Tuesday when the new guidelines were released, there were 90 nursing homes in the state that met the criteria of not having cases among residents or staff within the prior 14 days, and there were 31 nursing homes that have only had one case in the last 14 days and would “hopefully soon meet this criteria as well.”
McMaster said that restricting visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities was “a heartbreaking necessity,” but helped protect the elderly and at-risk individuals during the pandemic. However, he added, the months of separation and isolation caused loneliness, stress and anxiety for residents of those facilities.
“It’s been frustrating for all of those who have worried about a parent, grandparent or their loved one’s well being,” McMaster said. “We know we have no policy or procedure that can eliminate all possibility of risks, we can’t do it, but the time has come to reunite our family members, loved ones and caregivers safely as best we can.”
Visitations at long-term care facilities have been restricted since March to end-of-life visits on a case-by-case basis.
Over the summer, families of nursing home residents have pushed for the restrictions to be loosened. WIS plans to talk to more families affected by these visitation restrictions on Tuesday.
McMaster called on the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to issue guidance to resume visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state.
The governor made the request Friday in a letter to DHEC, saying the lack of visitation has caused problems for patients and their families.
“This separation and isolation has caused loneliness, depression, stress and anxiety among residents,” McMaster wrote, “and has frustrated those worried about a parent, grandparent or other loved ones’ well-being.”
“It is clear that the time has come to expand current rules to allow in-person visitation by immediate family members, loved ones or caregivers,” the governor wrote in his letter to DHEC.
McMaster had hoped visitation could resume in late June, but quickly reversed course in early July as coronavirus cases rose across the state.
DHEC is reporting that since April 3, 1,011 patients and 18 staffers have died at long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.
