Family of murdered Rowan man mourns loss on what would have been his 21st birthday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of Michael Earley says they don’t want the community to forget the young man who would have been 21 on Tuesday.
“I‘m having a birthday cake made and I’m getting together with his brothers to have a birthday party for him. We hurt every day and try to go on living without him. I don’t want the community to forget what happened to him,” Michael’s father Steve Earley told WBTV.
Officials began the investigation after Michael Elijah Earley was reported missing by his girlfriend. Earley was last seen around 10 p.m. on May 5, 2019, at his home on Sides Road, near Haynes Drive and north of Rockwell Park.
Just before 8:30 p.m., investigators said Earley had been murdered. His remains were found buried in a secluded area, officials say.
Carlos Rosas Jr, 19, Madison Drew Harrington, 18, and Lauren Grimes, 19, were all charged in the case.
Rosas was charged with murder and felony concealment of death and Harrington was charged with accessory after the fact. Grimes was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder just hours after Harrington was taken into custody.
Rosas remains in jail without bond awaiting trial. Grimes is being held under a bond of $300,000. Madison Harrington made bond of $500,000 and was released to await trial.
In November, 2019, family and friends of Michael Earley staged a protest in front of the Rowan County Courthouse, upset that Harrington was able to make bond.
“Michael left behind three brothers, Steph, 22, Caleb, 18, and Blake, 13,” Michael’s father said. “Caleb can’t be with us because he joined the Army and shipped out in June.”
