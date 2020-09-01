Charlotte Hornets unveil “Swarm the Polls” initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Between the pandemic and all the social and racial injustices going on in America, this election may be the biggest in our lifetime. The Charlotte Hornets are doing all they can to make sure everyone has a chance to vote.
The Charlotte Hornets unveiled the initiative “Swarm the Polls” on Tuesday to educate the public on the importance of voting and provide ways in which you can cast your ballot.
They really want to knock down the barriers of why some don’t vote and get everyone out to the polls in 2020.
“The two barriers we are seeing are education and accessibility,” said Betsy Mack who is the Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Charlotte Hornets. “We are looking at how we can work in these areas and really help to solve those. But also working with other demographics such as college students, young professionals, our Asian Americans, to say, we want to make sure that you are represented and we need to hear your voice.”
To educate, the team launched the website hornets.com/go-vote and that site has helpful information on registration, early voting, and polling locations.
On September 15th, the team will hold a virtual registration drive featuring head coach James Borrego and other local sports celebrities.
The Hornets players are playing a major role in this initiative as well on social media and serving as examples on how to get involved in the voting process.
“We do have a young team so for some, this will be the first election they will be voting in which we really find to be exciting and influential for our community members especially our young professionals or individuals who have never voted before,” said Mack.
The second part of breaking down the barriers is accessibility. The Spectrum Center will serve as an early voting place for Mecklenburg County residents. The arena is a larger venue that should encourage those who were skeptical about voting in a smaller place due to the pandemic. The arena has been closed for business since the start of the pandemic back in March, but should be ready to go for early voting in October.
“We really couldn’t think of a better way to host our first event that the public could be able to come into than voting and early voting,” said Hornets president Fred Whitfield. “With COVID and social distancing, we’ve worked very close with the board of election. Our building general manager, Donna Julian, has walked the space to make sure that we can utilize as much space as we need in the Spectrum Center so that people can feel safe.”
Opening up this building now may also pay dividends down the road for the team as well.
“Once the election is over and we get back to basketball and we get back to concerts, people will definitely have the confidence that we are making sure that we’ve created a safe environment,” said Whitfield.
This initiative is extremely important to the franchise and it starts at the top with owner Michael Jordan.
“It’s about taking action,” said Whitfield. ”When we went to him with this concept, he was already ahead of us and expecting us to have the Spectrum Center as a polling site. He’s doing a lot of work around the country to make sure that people are well versed on what it takes to vote in their respective communities. Knowing the value of what a vote means in every election and especially this year, he takes it very personal.”
