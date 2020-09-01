Carolina Panthers place guard Chris Reed on reserve/COVID-19 list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have placed offensive lineman Chris Reed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team reportedly delayed practice Tuesday to do more testing as a precautionary measure after Reed was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Bill Voth, the assistant director of digital media and broadcasting for the Panthers.
Entering his sixth pro season, Reed appeared in three games for the Panthers last year after the club claimed him off waivers in December. He played five offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps for Carolina in 2019.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State, Reed spent four years with the Jaguars before playing the majority of last season with the Dolphins.
This is the second player the team has placed on this list. Defensive back Derrek Thomas went on the list on Sunday.
According to the Panthers, teams may only comment on a player’s roster status due to the league policy pertaining to COVID-19. They may not disclose whether a player is quarantining or tested positive.
