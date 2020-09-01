911 calls reveal frantic moments after car plunges into Cape Fear River

“Redacted stated a red in color vehicle possibly a Firebird entered the Cape Fear River. Redacted stated the vehicle’s doors were submerged up to the windows. The dome light in the vehicle was on and he could see what appeared to be a white male hitting the windows trying to escape. The vehicle floated South of the Henrietta. As it pasted the boat it submerged completely. Redacted stated about the middle of the river and it went down approximately 3 minutes before he saw the first officer, a sheriff`s deputy on scene,” according to 911 call logs.