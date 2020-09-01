Caldwell County enters 3rd week of in-person school ’going well,’ says superintendant

HUDSON, NC (WBTV) - While many school systems in North Carolina remain on 100 percent virtual learning, Caldwell County Schools have entered their 3rd week of at least some in-person classroom learning.
“It’s working out so far,” said Superintendent Dr. Don Phipps.
Students from second grade through high school are in class twice a week, with the remainder of the week online. Kindergarten and first graders spend four days a week in class, with Wednesdays being an online day.
First grade Teacher Tabitha Call says it is important for young children to interact with their teachers in person.
“Here I get to see them, I get to hear them, and I get to really assess whether they are learning or not,” Call said.
Call is concerned about the coronavirus but believes safety procedures are working, for now.
In all the schools, health screenings are required for anyone entering a school building. The temperature is taken either by a handheld device or thermal cameras.
Masks are also required inside the buildings and social distancing has been mapped out. South Caldwell High School Principal Phillip Little says measurements were taken in every room at his school to calculate square footage and determine how many students could be in space.
Teachers said the smaller class size does help in the interactions but admitted there is extra work having to teach both ways these days.
So far, said officials, there has not been any outbreaks of coronavirus at any of the schools though a few positive cases have been identified.
Anyone with the virus or who was exposed through close contact to it must isolate until health officials give the go ahead to come back. Phipps says other counties have asked how Caldwell County is doing things.
He says their methods are reviewed constantly and new ideas discussed as well.