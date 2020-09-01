‘Black Lives Matter’ spray painted on front of high school in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities say surveillance footage showed a mask-wearing vandal spray-painting the words “Black Lives Matter” on the front of a high school in Union County this week.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened early Monday morning, when an unknown suspect removed three banners hanging on the front of Weddington High School.
Deputies say this person then spray-painted the words, “Black Lives Matter” on the bricks underneath where the banners hung causing an estimated $5,000 damage.
Union County Public Schools (UCPS) officials notified the Weddington High School Resource Officer about the matter Monday and the sheriff’s office has been investigating the reported vandalism.
Deputies say a review of the surveillance cameras determined that at least one individual who appears to be 6′0 tall or taller is seen cutting away one of the banners and then spray painting the building.
The suspect appears to be wearing a ski mask and possibly gloves, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies believe the vandalism occurred between 1:30 and 2:00 a.m. Monday.
UCPS facilities staff attempted to remove the graffiti on Monday but further work may be necessary to completely remove the paint.
“Painting a spirit rock is one thing but intentionally destroying property and painting a building is vandalism which costs the taxpayers money,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about this matter to call Crimestoppers, 704-283-5600 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 704-283-5600.
