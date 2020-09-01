27 alleged sexual offenders arrested in ‘Operation Moving Target’, Cuyahoga County prosecutor says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A four-day undercover operation led to the arrest of 27 men accused of trying to meet minors for sex, said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.
O’Malley said “Operation Moving Target” went from Aug. 24 through Aug. 27.
The operation was led by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).
“As we have seen the number of Cybertips dramatically increase this year, it is clear that online predators remain a serious threat to our children,” said O’Malley. “Hopefully the success of yet another operation serves as a stern warning to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted.”
The 27 suspects range in ages from 21 to 61.
All are accused of engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with undercover officers posing as children.
O’Malley said contact was made through popular social media applications.
The men were arrested when they arrived at the location where they were supposed to meet the minors.
Investigators said several men had weapons, condoms, personal lubricant, sex toys and drugs.
The arrested individuals include:
• Adam Davis, 41, Painesville, OH
• Rajwant Singh, 44, Mayfield Heights, OH
• Germaine Truett, 38, Cleveland, OH
• Jason Johnson, 37, Cleveland, OH
• Ronel Washington, 24, Garfield Heights, OH
• Hector Pietri, 29, Cleveland, OH
• Kyle Vansteenburg, 28, Cleveland, OH
• Raphael Robinson, 26, Cleveland, OH
• Corey Huber, 32, Elyria, OH
• Michael Labondano, 30, Lyndhurst, OH
• Nicholas Cook, 38, Bedford Heights, OH
• Chazz Johnson-Hawks, 22, Solon, OH
• Ian Rensel, 43, Bedford, OH
• Jerry Harris, 35, Westlake, OH
• Carson Strnisa, 21, Seven Hills, OH
• Justin Cowger, 22, Cleveland, OH
• Kim Koran, 61, Cleveland, OH
• Nathan Troup, 39, New Castle, PA (Registered Sex Offender in the State of Pennsylvania)
• Abed Aldur, 45, Parma, OH
• Arturo Martinez, 47, University Heights, OH
• Phillip Jones, 30, Streetsboro, OH
• Keith Kozak, 41, Brooklyn, OH
• Pedro Correa Jr., 42, Cleveland, OH
• Ryan Dempsey, 37, Ashtabula, OH
• Johnathan Smith, 34, Cleveland, OH
• Robert Spisak, 45, Broadview Heights, OH
• Jason Schmucker, 37, Canton, OH
