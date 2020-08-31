Woman banned from Charlotte taproom after caught on camera drinking directly from tap

“The CMPD is aware of the video showing a woman drink from a beer tap at Hoppin’ located at 1402 Winnifred Street. The CMPD is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and is working with the Health Department to determine any applicable violations or guidance. The CMPD has previously been in contact with the business to educate the employees on the Governor’s COVID-related orders, and a follow-up visit with the business the day of, and prior to, this incident showed the business was in compliance.”