UofSC suspends 15 students, 6 Greek organizations due to large parties or quarantine violations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina is cracking down on students and groups they say are putting people at risk for COVID-19.
The school has put 15 students under interim suspension, as well as six Greek organizations.
University officials say each student or organization facing suspension was cited for “hosting of unauthorized parties or large gatherings in violation of local ordinances or violating quarantine.”
Meanwhile, UofSC also placed three more Greek Village houses under quarantine over the weekend.
In the school’s latest update, they said 553 students and four faculty members have active COVID-19 infections. That information was good as of Friday, Aug. 28. The university says it will update its numbers on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
All students with the virus have had no symptoms or minor symptoms and have not needed hospitalization, officials said. How badly the virus has affected faculty members is not known.
The university is now using wastewater surveillance to identify concentrations of potential COVID-19 cases on campus.
Teams of people testing students’ saliva for COVID-19 will provide mobile testing in those specific areas this week.
The mobile testing teams will “allow for more rapid identification, quarantining and care of students,” university officials said.
For information on where to get tested on UofSC’s campus, click or tap here. All students experiencing symptoms should make an appointment to be tested at UofSC Student Health Services.
UofSC also said Monday that it is now fully sharing its testing data with the Department of Health and Environmental Control. University officials said there was some lag time in getting those numbers to DHEC.
Also of note -- DHEC said any college student who lives in South Carolina to go to school, and who gets COVID-19, will be counted as a South Carolina case.
