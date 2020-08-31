Union Co. alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta named Chapter of the Year

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was named Chapter of the Year at the South Atlantic Regional Conference held earlier this month.
National President and CEO, Beverly E. Smith, attended the chapter’s virtual retreat in August to congratulate members and offer words of encouragement.
“I am humbled and honored that the service the Union County Alumnae Chapter has given to our community is being recognized,” said UCAC President Mary L. Barber. “As we enter our 10th year as a chapter, we strive to continue to make a difference in Union County.”
UCAC, which was chartered in Union County in 2011, was recognized for chapter activities, partnerships and community involvement during the 2019 – 2020 sorority year. The events focused on the sorority’s five-point programmatic thrust--economic development, physical and mental health, educational development, international awareness and involvement, and political involvement and awareness/social action.
Over the past year, UCAC held nearly 15 events for the community. Highlights include the fourth annual UCAC Free Market that provides shoes, clothes and school supplies for families; a financial seminar about economic stewardship and elder fraud; and participation in the 2020 Census campaign.
In addition, members of the chapter made financial donations to the Community Shelter of Union County and prepared breakfast for residents on the third Saturday of the month.
Under educational development, UCAC has developed several solid programs to support the community’s youth. Signature programs such as the annual debutante cotillion and Delta Gems and Academy, provides mentors for young girls and teens and offer programs about career options, finance and budgeting, self-esteem, college preparation, civic engagement and more.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.