Two killed in shooting at H&R Block in downtown Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a business in Fort Mill Monday, according to officials.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the H&R Block on Main Street, in downtown Fort Mill. Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, but did not provide further details.
There is no word on what led to the shooting and no names have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.
