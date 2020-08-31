‘Trump Boat Parade’ hits water at Lake James

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of boats were on the water this weekend to show support for President Donald Trump.
The Burke County Republicans organized a “Trump Boat Parade” on Lake James on Saturday.
Organizers estimated that more than 400 Trump-supporting boats were on the lake.
The boat parade began at the Black Bear Public Access.
Organizers asked participants to have only U.S. Flags or flags and signs for President Trump and governor candidate Dan Forest.
