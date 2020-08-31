People rescued, cars floating downstream in massive flooding in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency responders have been called for several water rescues after heavy downpours powered through Rowan County.
The rain caused severe flooding, and several cars to get stuck, in a Salisbury community Monday afternoon.
Officials said six people had to be rescued by rafts from Wellington Hills condominium complex, and at least three cars were washed downstream.
Firefighters say a person had to be rescued under the I-85 bridge on E. Innes Street.
Police said another person was rescued on Prescott Drive and Wendemere Circle.
Officers told WBTV that cars are just getting stuck because there’s so much water on the road.
Police are putting up barricades for drivers to steer clear of the flooding..
Sky 3 flew over Salisbury as streets were underwater.
Cars were trapped and even some houses were underwater.
Emergency crews have not said how many rescues were made.
