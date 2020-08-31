Six injured in wrong-way crash involving ambulance on I-277

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people, including two Medic employees, were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 277 near uptown Charlotte Monday morning.
The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-277 at Independence Boulevard, closing the area.
“Our unit was driving inbound and was struck by another vehicle traveling the wrong way,” Medic said. Two Medic employees who were in the ambulance at the time were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are in good condition, officials say.
Four people in the other vehicle were taken to Atrium Heath-Main with serious injuries.
No patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation.
