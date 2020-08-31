SC Education Lottery: They said ‘I do,’ then won big on a Lancaster County ticket.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (ROCK HILL HERALD) - A Lancaster County lottery ticket could keep the honeymoon going a little longer for one couple.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a recently married couple who chose not to be named, bought a $2 ticket in the $250,000 Cash Bonus game from Jack’s Convenience Store in Lancaster. The ticket hit for the $250,000 top prize.
The husband who bought the ticket and wife who scratched off the winner plan to open a business with the winnings, according to the lottery group.
Odds of winning were 1 in more than 685,000. Four top prizes remain.
The big win in Lancaster County comes after another large claim there, and several smaller wins in York County. An Aug. 25 winner sold at S&S Food Mart in Lancaster hit for $75,000. The same day a winner from Kangaroo Express in Rock Hill hit for $10,000.
According to the lottery, there were 18 winners of $500 or more in York, Lancaster and Chester counties — apart from the $250,000 winner — since Aug. 24. Those wins combine for more than $110,000. Winners came from Rock Hill (9), Fort Mill (3), Richburg, Lancaster, York, Indian Land, Great Falls and Clover.
The lottery funds a variety of public education initiatives. According to the lottery, there have been distributions of more than $51 million in scholarships and $10 million in K-12 education in Lancaster County since 2002.