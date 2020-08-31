President Trump supporters take 40-mile ’road rally’ through Burke, Catawba County

By WBTV Web Staff | August 31, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 12:54 PM

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump supporters took to the highway Sunday afternoon to show appreciation for the nation’s leader.

More than 400 cars and motorcycles were decked out in Trump signs, flags and emblems as they traveled 40 miles through Burke and Catawba counties.

Onlookers waved and cheered along the route.

The Trump supporters rode along Highway 70 in Glen Alpine, N.C. and finishing up at Claremont City Park in Claremont.

Totally awesome Trump Road Rally today. It started at Simpson Field in Glen Alpine and went down highway 70 to Hickory. (maybe further...I couldn't travel with them) Unfortunately, my 4k video Livestream was too much for Facebook to handle ...sorry it was so choppy. I cut out some portions and added in the audio of our National Anthem and the pastor's prayer here. There was so much excitement that I wasn't able to capture but again, it was AWESOME! Thanks to Heather Ward and Gina Bailey and the others who organized it!

Posted by Brian Barrier on Sunday, August 30, 2020

Organizers asked that flags, or signs on cars or motorcycles, be United States, Trump or governor candidate Dan Forest.

