President Trump supporters take 40-mile ’road rally’ through Burke, Catawba County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump supporters took to the highway Sunday afternoon to show appreciation for the nation’s leader.
More than 400 cars and motorcycles were decked out in Trump signs, flags and emblems as they traveled 40 miles through Burke and Catawba counties.
Onlookers waved and cheered along the route.
The Trump supporters rode along Highway 70 in Glen Alpine, N.C. and finishing up at Claremont City Park in Claremont.
Organizers asked that flags, or signs on cars or motorcycles, be United States, Trump or governor candidate Dan Forest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.