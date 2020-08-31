President Trump supporters take 40-mile ’road rally’ through Burke, Catawba County

Totally awesome Trump Road Rally today. It started at Simpson Field in Glen Alpine and went down highway 70 to Hickory. (maybe further...I couldn't travel with them) Unfortunately, my 4k video Livestream was too much for Facebook to handle ...sorry it was so choppy. I cut out some portions and added in the audio of our National Anthem and the pastor's prayer here. There was so much excitement that I wasn't able to capture but again, it was AWESOME! Thanks to Heather Ward and Gina Bailey and the others who organized it!