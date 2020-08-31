Pedestrian struck, killed in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed late Sunday in Kannapolis.
Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Bradley Gulledge was struck by a car at the intersection of N. Cannon Boulevard and East 22nd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Gulledge was struck by a person driving a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice traveling on N. Cannon Boulevard.
Investigators determined that Gulledge stepped in front of the vehicle at the time of the crash.
No other information was provided.
