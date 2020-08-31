N.C. State to open fall sports season without fans due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. State Athletics announced on Monday that it will begin its fall sports season without fans and spectators.
Athletics Director Boo Corrigan says games will be played without spectators at least through September.
“We understand this may be difficult news for Wolfpack Nation, but given the information available to us at the current time, we are making the responsible decision to begin our season without spectators,” Corrigan said.
Sports included in this initial group are football, men’s soccer, volleyball and cross country. Additionally, tailgating will not be permitted for the football season opener on Sept. 19. NC State will continue to evaluate its ability to lessen restrictions and re-evaluate its position for the month of October
