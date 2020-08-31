NC Republicans proposing $50 weekly jobless benefit increase

By AP | August 31, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 7:41 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans at the General Assembly say they’re committed to raising state unemployment benefits for all beneficiaries by $50 a week when they soon reconvene.

GOP leaders disclosed their agreement on Friday as they prepare to meet next week, chiefly to distribute yet-used COVID-19 relief dollars that Congress approved.

North Carolina’s state unemployment benefits currently are capped at $350 per week.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper urged lawmakers this month to raise the maximum weekly benefit to $500 and expand the number of benefit weeks.

Any benefit legislation would still be subject to Cooper’s signature or veto.

