Man arrested for indecent exposure

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself in public.
Fort Mill Police arrested Mark McCray, a resident of Rock Hill, Aug. 27. McCray was charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating near the bandstand area of Anne Springs Close Greenway.
When police arrived, McCray allegedly wasn’t wearing pants and was sitting in his vehicle.
A guest and staff member both provided statements regarding McCray’s alleged actions.
McCray has also been trespassed from all Greenway property.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.