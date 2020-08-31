Important conversations for students about social, emotional learning incorporate death of Chadwick Boseman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kinyata Adams Brown has two sons in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools - and they are big fans of the Black Panther.
“Black Panther everything, we have all the action figures, the face mask.We distinctly remember going to the movie theater,” says Brown. “Walking out with such a profound impact on all of us.”
The news of her son’s favorite superhero actor - Chadwick Boseman’s passing, spread quickly Friday.
Brown says its a tough conversation to broach.
“We never knew that that his illness was something that was significantly impacting him that much that it stopped him from having a bigger purpose, right?” says Brown.
Brown saw it as opportunity to explain to her boys how Boseman’s life on and off the screen can inspire them.
“This story about persevering, although it’s really challenging and it’s sometimes it’s hard….that doesn’t mean you you give up,” says Brown. “I think that’s a really a good, transferable way [to look at it] that’s kid friendly.”
Its an approach she’d like to see CMS incorporate into their social emotional learning curriculum, while they’re remote.
“I’m really happy that their teachers actually they integrate it into the beginning of each of their days,” says Brown praising her sons SEL curriculum thus far.
CMS has a district-wide curriculum for grades K-8 called Caring School Community.
Students meet in the morning, incorporate social, emotional learning throughout the day, and end with a daily closing circle along with weekly class meetings.
CMS says in that curriculum educators are given resources on how to approach dicussing tragedy and grief with students.
The district says they encourage conversations about Boseman’s death for healthy and meaningful conversations about grief and strength.
