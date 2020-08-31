Flash Flood Watch continues tonight for most of the WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rainfall and a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening with a few lingering rain showers overnight.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s from the NC mountains, to the lower 70s for the Piedmont.
Muggy conditions and patchy dense fog will be possible, in addition to a few rain showers.
Tuesday will feature another round of scattered rain showers and a few storms as afternoon high temperatures warm into the upper 80s, under mostly cloudy skies.
The best timeframe for rain and storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday.
Hotter temperatures and drier conditions develop Wednesday through Friday with isolated storm chances, and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s.
Heat indices will approach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Friday will feature a better chance for scattered rain and storms as a cold front approaches the region.
A cold front will move through the region late Friday into early Saturday, knocking high temperatures back into the 80s for Labor Day Weekend. A few rain showers and storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday with scattered rain and storms possible for Labor Day Monday.
Have a great Tuesday and the rest of the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
