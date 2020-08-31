First Alert: More downpours to bring risk for flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day, with the risk for showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Heavy downpours are possible, which could lead to localized flooding issues, along with the chance for a few strong to severe storms.
With more clouds and rain in the forecast, today won’t be quite as hot as recent days with highs in the middle 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms may linger tonight with lows in the sticky 70s and there may be a couple around on Tuesday as well, though the chances appear much lower Tuesday with afternoon readings in the upper 80s.
Hotter temperatures develop Wednesday through Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 90s, with heat indices near 100°. Each day will feature just isolated thunderstorm chances.
Labor Day weekend will bring more seasonable temperatures and a few showers and storms. Highs all three days will likely be in the middle 80s.
In the tropics, we are monitoring three weather disturbances that could take on tropical characteristics this week, leading to a tropical depression. One system is offshore of the Southeast United States, one system is between Puerto Rico and South America, and the other system is moving away from Africa. None appear to be a threat to the U.S. in the short term.
Stay safe and have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.