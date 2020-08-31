Excessive rainfall leads to increased Flash Flood threat today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday’s trend of soggy weather conditions continues through the remainder of the day, in fact severe storms will likely develop across the Piedmont through this afternoon.
Keep in mind, those storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and frequent lightning, in addition to locally heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain will continue to drench neighborhoods from the Mountains to the Foothills and into the Piedmont throughout the afternoon and evening hours. With the continuation of waves of rain over next 12-hour period, there is a heighten risk for flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through early tomorrow for the majority of the viewing area. The watch is a result of rising stream flows and runoffs as multiple rounds of wet weather continues to roll through the region. The potential exists for 2 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.
Temperatures will be blighted by today’s wet weather, so highs will only reach into the low to mid 80s at best this afternoon. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s under cloudy skies.
Tuesday a few pre-daybreak showers can’t be ruled out along with a few isolated downpours during the afternoon, but brighter conditions are on the horizon. Lower rain chances and surge in the heat as high pressure moves in will keep most of the WBTV viewing area for the remainder of the week.
While the forecast is still being fine-tuned, there’s indication that showers and storms will likely return into the Labor Day Weekend. The uptick in rain chances may also be accompanied by a stark cool down - lower 80s.
In the Tropics, there are a few disturbances developing in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Caribbean Sea, but the one closest to the Carolinas has the greatest likelihood of developing into a tropical depression. The area of low pressure is located about 150 miles south-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Don’t worry, the system is forecast to move northeastward away from the U.S. East coast within the next 3 days. The only concerns at this time are the potential for increased swells and rip currents along the Carolinas’ coast.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
