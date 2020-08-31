Eric Thomas receives prestigious award for work to help kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you know WBTV’s chief meteorologist, Eric Thomas, you know he’s passionate about the weather. Eric is also passionate about the gift given to him as a baby, the lifelong gift of adoption.
For the last three years, Eric has worked to bring awareness about the great need for adoption to WBTV viewers Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. on Primetime.
On Monday, Eric was surprised during a zoom meeting with the nonprofit, “Least of These Carolinas”.
They presented Eric with “The Deirdra T. Lackey Legacy Award.” The award recognizes organizations and individuals who have given tirelessly to better the lives of kids, especially those in foster care.
As he got the award, they described the woman for whom it is named.
Deirdra Lackey spent decades helping teens, especially young girls, as they navigated life, often without a stable home.
The Lackey family has carried on her legacy through Least Of These Carolinas.
This award recognizes Eric’s tireless work through the “Forever Family” series, produced in partnership with Seven Family Home.
In addition to profiling young kids looking for people to call family, Eric also helps Least of These Carolinas raise funds and awareness for their work. They assist caregivers of foster children, as well as those transitioning into their forever homes.
As Eric said when he was stunned by the award, he’s rarely speechless. That’s what we love about him.
We also love the fact he’s given so many children a chance to know what a family really feels like.
Because of COVID-19 Eric has not been able to record segments for Forever Family, it is very difficult for him.
When we told him we were sharing his surprise, he was grateful for a chance to remind people there are young kids, young men and young women, who ask for just one thing, a chance to be part of a family - forever.
It is the gift Eric was given as a baby for which he is forever grateful.
